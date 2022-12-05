Man Brutally Kills Dad

A 33-year-old man from Mudzi on Thursday allegedly struck his father with an axe, before cutting off his head and private parts.

Tendai Mariwo appeared before Mutoko magistrate Mr Elijah Sibanda on Friday and was remanded in custody to December 16, pending mental examination.

Prosecutor Mr Nathan Majuru told the court that the accused first struck his father, Oliver Mariwo, with an axe on the neck in Kapere Village, Mudzi.

Mr Majuru stated that when the victim fell, the accused produced a kitchen knife and used it to sever his father’s head.

It is alleged that he also cut off his father’s left thumb and testicles before putting the body parts in a bucket.

After his arrest, the suspect led the police to the recovery of a bloodied axe, located a few kilometres from the crime scene.

— Sunday Mail

