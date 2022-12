Mnangagwa Beaten In Home Area

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens Coalition for Change romped to victory in the Gweru Urban by-election on Saturday.

CCC’s Martin Chivhoko received 643 votes in the ward 4 Gweru Urban by-election. Zanu PF’s Chingwadza got 300 votes.

A CCC official attributed the victory to hard work and commitment.

“Commitment to the citizens’ struggle is crucial. In 2023 we will make it,” said the official.

