By James Gwati- A Harare magistrate, Mrs Kudzai Zihove, Tuesday dropped rape charges against Chill Spot Records music producer, Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, A.K.A. DJ Levels.

Levels now faces charges of violating the Data Protection Act.

This was after an indication that his accuser, Ashleigh Moyo, A.K.A. Shashalde to withdraw rape charges against him.

The courts also freed him on ZWL$20 000 bail.

The court referred the rape and physical abuse charges to the police for further management upon indications that Shashl intends to withdraw on certain conditions.

DJ Levels was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared in court and was ordered to return on January 20 2023.

Mr Pardon Dziva appeared for the State, while lawyer Mr Dumisani Mtombeni represented DJ Levels.

