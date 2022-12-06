Samuel Eto’o Kicks Man Outside Stadium

African football legend and Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto’o was filmed kicking a man in the face in a furious row after the Brazil vs South Korea match.

The incident occurred outside Stadium 974 in Doha as the retired striker left the venue after watching the R16 clash on Monday.

Initially, Eto’o appeared to be happy, posing for photos with fans but the situation became tense after a man with a video camera approached him.

The clip showed the pair exchanging words before Eto’o attacked the man.

Several onlookers had to step in to try and quell the disruption.

It is unclear what was said that angered Eto’o, who is in Qatar in his role as World Cup 2022 legacy ambassador.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

