This Time Tinopinda-President Chamisa
6 December 2022
Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa says citizens are ready for change.
President Chamisa posted on Facebook a picture of himself with excited party members in Bikita.
“I’m in rural Zimbabwe, in Bikita.
And it’s so refreshing to see how all Zimbabweans are excited and ready for change,hanzi #NGAAPINDE.
Thank you fellow citizens for the new energy and overwhelming support! Wherever you are, play your part to turn Zimbabwe New & Great.
#Thistime takaenda! Siyangena,” the CCC leader posted on Facebook.