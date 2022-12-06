Zimdancehall Producer Arrested For Rape

By- The police have arrested Zimdancehall music producer, Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, A.K.A, Levels.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, the Chill Spot Records co-founder was arrested Monday on allegations of raping his ex-girlfriend Ashleigh Shashl Moyo.

Shashl, a musician, is the daughter of former health minister Obadiah Moyo.

Levels, was Monday afternoon detained at Borrowdale police station.

Shashl told the police that she was raped when they were not yet in a relationship. She said they were working together in music at Chillspot Records in Mbare. Reads a police report seen by Pindula News:

On an unknown date in July 2021, the accused was reported to have asked the complainant to pass through his place of residence to take his car since they were using the complainant’s car and they were coming from the studio.

When they were at the accused’s place, they got inside the house and, while inside the house, they started kissing, at the same time the accused pushed the complainant into his bedroom.

The complainant stopped kissing and informed the accused that she wanted to get home before curfew time.

When the complainant was about to leave the bedroom, the accused grabbed the complainant and raped her.

After the act, the complainant ran away from the scene and went home.

The matter came to light when the accused person posted some nude videos and pictures of him and the complainant on social media.

The complainant said the reason for sending the nudes and sex tape was because they broke up and this did not go down well with the accused person.

Shashl reported Levels after their bedroom video was leaked to the public last week. Levels who is alleged to have been on the run claims that his phone was stolen and the thieves leaked the videos.

