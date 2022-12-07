Byo Vendor Stabs Colleague

By A Correspondent- A vendor in Bulawayo fatally stabbed another in a fight over an undisclosed issue.

According to Police on Twitter Jabulani Maphosa (38) has been arrested for stabbing an unnamed fellow vendor at Nkulumane Complex Mall on Monday.

“Police in Bulawayo arrested Jabulani Maphosa (38) in connection with a case of murder. The suspect stabbed the victim once on the chest after an argument while selling sweets and bananas at Nkulumane Complex Mall. The victim died upon admission at a local hospital,” posted the Police on Twitter.

