Mliswa Humiliated In Parliament

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|There was a heated argument between CCC MP for Kuwadzana Hon Johnson Matambo and controversial Norton legislator Temba Mliswa in Parliament on Tuesday.

This was after the Norton MP had attempted to attack CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa accusing him of “clinging to vehicles he obtained during the GNU era.”

Mliswa claimed President Chamisa was interfering with Parliamentary affairs ( regarding the 40 000 USD loan facility.)

Proceedings came to a standstill as Hon Matambo and Mliswa clashed over the matter.

Hon Matambo then exposed Mliswa’s corrupt shenanigans including land scams and cattle scandals.

“You don’t have the right to attack someone in his absence.We know what you did, you were involved in land scams and cattle scandals.

You don’t have the moral obligation to denounce President Chamisa in his absence,” Hon Matambo told Mliswa.

The controversial Mliswa was reduced to size as the CCC MP exposed the former’s chequered political career.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...