Morocco Brew World Cup Shocker !

Morocco reached the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, as they ousted former winners Spain on penalties in a gripping Round of 16 game.

The last African side left in World Cup 2022 defended superbly throughout and had two golden chances to win it in extra time — Walid Cheddira twice going close.

It mattered little, though, as Spain failed with their first three spot-kicks in the shootout, leaving Achraf Hakimi to nervelessly convert the decisive kick with an audacious Panenka chip, and send his team through to a meeting with Portugal. – The Sporting News

