Transformer Oil Thief Electrocuted

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- With the nation facing dark days and continous power cuts, many have resorted to other alternative ways whilst other are thinking of destroying the remaining ZESA infrastructure

It has been reported that an unidentified man died this morning in Engineering, Highfield after he allegedly tried to steal from a ZESA transformer. Residents said they heard a loud explosive noise before losing electricity around 5am.

This is a developing story.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...