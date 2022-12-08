Maid Cuts Own Neck, Face &Thighs, Stages Fake Robbery

By A Correspondent- A 19 year old Masvingo housemaid was arrested on Saturday after she allegedly connived with her brother-in-law to stage-manage a robbery in order to steal US$200 and R500 from her employer.

The housemaid, Takudzwa Mutero cut her face, neck, thighs, and stomach to convince her employer that she had been robbed and indecently assaulted.

Police said Mutero planned the “robbery” with her brother-in-law, Connellias Mupfumi, aged 46.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson, Detective Assistant Inspector Rachel Muteweri, confirmed the arrest. She said:

Police detectives arrested a housemaid on December 3, 2022, following connivance with her brother-in-law, to steal from her employer.

Circumstances were that on December 1, 2022, the accused person, who was employed as a maid, was left home alone whilst her employer proceeded to work.

She then proceeded to her employer’s bedroom where she stole cash amounting to US$200 and R500 before stage-managing a robbery case by breaking some water glasses and ransacking the whole house.

Upon return from work, the employer was shocked to discover her maid lying helplessly on the floor with cuts on the cheek, stomach and neck.

She inquired what had transpired and only to be told that the accused person had been robbed, stabbed by a knife and indecently assaulted by a lone robber.

She quickly reported the matter to the police who attended the scene and referred the accused person for medical examination.

However, investigations conducted by the police indicated that the woman had staged the robbery incident. Added Det Ass Insp Muteweri:

Further investigations unearthed that the accused person had inflicted lacerations on her body in her quest to further their criminal enterprise and managed to convince her employer that she had been robbed.

She had already handed over the loot to her sister’s husband.

The accused person led detectives to her rural home in Gutu where her co-accused was arrested and the stolen money was subsequently recovered.

Upon arrest, Connellias was also found in possession of dagga.

The suspects appeared before Masvingo Magistrate, Concepta Ngwerume, where they were convicted and sentenced to twelve months imprisonment each for the theft charges.

Connellias was further fined a $20 000 fine for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs. | H-Metro

