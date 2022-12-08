Mnangagwa Attends Fellow Dictator’s Swearing-In Event
8 December 2022
By James Gwati-President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in Equatorial Guinea to attend the inauguration of President Teodoro Nguema Mbasogo.
Mbasogo, the world’s longest-serving President, was re-election last month to a sixth term.
He has ruled the west African country since 1979.
The 80-year-old exercises near-total political control by silencing dissent and crack-down on rivals.
He criminalises protests, sensors media is heavily controlled, and arrests and tortures political opponents.