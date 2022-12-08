Nguwaya Honoured for Innovation

The Zimbabwe Integrated Traders Association yesterday gave prominent businessman Dilesh Nguwaya a special Business Innovation Award.

The award is in recognition of his leading role in the Pomona Waste Management Project.

The project is a brainchild of the Government of Zimbabwe working through the Ministry of Local Government and Public works in collaboration with international stakeholders.

The idea behind the project is to promote the sustainable management for waste within the City of Harare and encourage adherence to the prescribed hierarchy of Waste management.

Nguwaya receiving the award from Russian Ambassador Nikolai Krasilnikov

This project gained its prominence as a mitigation measure to the current waste management challenges faced by the City of Harare.

An inspection of the Pomona Dumpsite presented a scenario where without any interventions, Harare was going to end up being characterized by garbage dumping sites all over the city.

The ZITA Awards ceremony was graced by the Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ambassador Nikolai Krasilnikov who commended the organizers for recognizing various players whose function to the economy is to demonstrate that Zimbabwe is genuinely open for Business.

Speaking after receiving the award Nguwaya said;

“The illustrious, game-changing emergence of the new waste management into will change the face of public service delivery in the country. The project is an outgrowth of the Government’s openness to innovations. Therefore, this award is not mine as an individual, but it is a special token present through me in respect to a broader agenda which Geo Pomona is promoting in line with the visionary cause of the Second Republic in creating an upper-middle class income economy by 2030.

“I also dedicate this award to the rest of my team that has seen Geo Pomona Waste Management survive the odds to deliver a once in a lifetime service to the people of Zimbabwe. The award is a timely motivation,” said Nguwaya.

The awards hosts, ZITA are a non-profit making policy advocacy entity for local business enterprises.

