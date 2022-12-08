ZANU PF Fails To Inspire Its Own Black Cecil Rhodes to Build A Single Railway Line 130yrs Later

By Simba Chikanza | If I was a ZANU PF member, I would restore Cecil John Rhodes’ statue, put it at the shake shake building and tell youths to steal his ideas of conquering the whole of Africa and beyond by building a railway line across the planet, for Rhodes is a Zimbabwean; and I’d concentrate on inspiring our youths so that this nation produces its own black Rhodes who erect railway lines onto the land not to pfumvudzarize the soil like its current useless Nehanda witchcraft worshippers.

EMPOWERMENT or EM-POOR-MENT? – ZANU PF's projects fail to inspire a black Zimbabwean to build a single railway track or match the skill of the 1800s Cecil John Rhodes era; Empowerment or just em-poor-ment? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 8, 2022

Artwork illustrating Cecil John Rhodes’ vision

