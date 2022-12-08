Zim Robber Dies Of Gunshot Wounds In South Africa

A suspected Zimbabwean armed robber who shot and injured a serving member of the South African Police Services (Saps) in Johannesburg early this week, has succumbed to gunshot wounds he sustained during the shootout.

The now deceased had broken into the house of the Saps sergeant intending to rob him and his wife, but the police officer managed to fight back using his service pistol resulting in the now deceased being injured in the shootout.

In an update yesterday, Saps said the man who was due to appear in court soon had died in hospital.

“The man found in the bushes with wounds suspected to have been part of the three who forced their way into the house of a police sergeant has since died while he was hospitalised,” said Saps Limpopo province spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“An inquest has been registered for further investigation.”

The now deceased was part of a gang of three who broke into the sergeant’s home while he was sleeping with his wife, shot him and robbed them.

While the other two robbers dragged his wife outside the now deceased, who was armed, remained in the house.

Despite having been shot, the police sergeant reportedly crawled and reached for his service pistol and shot his unsuspecting attacker who ran into the bush where he was later found wounded.

