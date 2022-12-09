Shut Up Stunner, Adv Chamisa Deserves Respect -Pastor Makomichi

By Morgan Zvemangororo

Masvingo outspoken preacher, Pastor Isaac Makomichi has said Zimbabweans must treat President Nelson Chamisa with respect as he is fighting for a better Zimbabwe and his presence is forcing Zanu PF to act on the country’s crises.

In an interview with a ZimEye.com reporter, Makomichi indicated that Adv Chamisa is a statesmen.

(Zimeye Reporter as ZR and Isaac Makomichi as IM)

“ZR: As an individual what can you say about adv Nelson Chamisa?

IM: He is a brilliant politician , humble and full of useful ideas.

ZM; What do you mean by useful ideas and brilliant?

IM; Some of his ideas ndakamaona ava kuitwa neZanu PF, zvinhu zvichitofamba like Smart Agriculture, Pfumvudza.

Competition yavo irikuita kuti Zanu PF itoshanda nesimba kugadzira nyika

ZR; Can you consider him an enemy because you don’t belong to his party ?

IM; I love him , I don’t hate him. How can I hate someone who wants to build spaghetti roads and airports everywhere in my country? I can never hate him, politics it’s just a way of choosing leadership, you can’t kill,fix or hate someone because of politics , handivengi munhu nekuti ndewe CCC or any party

ZR; Stunner said he achieved so many things than adv Chamisa, what’s your take on his words?

IM; The guy must shut his mouth, he is desperate to get attention from the Zanu PF corridors of power, I don’t think it will work. If Chamisa win , those guys vari kumutuka vanoshaya kuti vodii, look at Zambia situation,tisavengana!Kumwe kutoshora nekusatozivawo zvako bcoz I once did such things , kungotuka or kuvenga munhu out of nothing wafurirwa neanoziva chaakamuvengera. We must respect that guy (Chamisa), he is also a Zimbabwean like us and a politician who is saying he want Zimbabwe to be good ,safe and rich

ZR: As a pastor what advice can you give to Zimbabweans about 2023 elections ?

IM; Only God knows the future, treat your fellow country men the way you want to be treated in future. Kuchengeta runyararo chinhu chakakosha, uye kuziva kuti hazvisi zvese zvatinoda zvinoitika, pamwe pacho Mwari vanogona kuita nepandinotarisira or pandisingatarisiri

ZR; Who do you think will win lead the country after 2023 elections ?

IM; As a mere human being , a sinner , honestly I can’t tell, izvo anoziva ndiMwari, ukatonzwa anoti anoziva kutoda hake kutungamirira Mwari uye kuda ane chaanozivawo nacho kuti zvido nemaonero ake achaitika, inini ipapo handigoni kupataura

ZR; Thank you pastor Isaac Makomichi, what are your last words ?

IM; Kuve rulling party or opposition usandivenga kana kundimbunyikidza,anorarama nepfumo anowanzofawo nepfumo, izvo zviriko kubva pasi chigare saka ngatisavengana kana kuita mhirizhonga,runyararo rwakakosha, ukapindirwa nenyoka mumba unomhanyira kumuvakidzani not kuna politician , zvino kana mavengana nepolitics uchabatsirwa naani? Mombe dzikafa nezvirwere muvakidzani anokurimirawo , politician anenge ava kutogara good life nemhuri yake asisineyi newe, saka tisavenganirana politics”.

The interview with pastor Isaac Makomichi

