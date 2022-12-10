Gift Kamuriwo Dragged To Court For Unlawful Possession Of Ammunition

A Chitungwiza man Gift Kamuriwo (not the footballer) was arraigned Tuesday before Harare magistrate Kudzai Zihove facing charges of unlawful possession of live ammunition.

He was remanded out of custody on $10 000 bail.

It is alleged that sometime in October this year, the accused person left his property at his uncle’s place at number 9767 Unit H Seke, Chitungwiza for safe keeping.

The State alleges that on December 4, at around 1600 hours his uncle Chester Chindandari searched the accused’s property and found 3 X 12 bore live ammunition cartridges.

The uncle confronted the accused who shouted at him for searching his property.

Chindandari then reported the matter at Zengeza police station, leading to the arrest of the accused.

He was found in possession of 3X 12 Bore live cartridges of ammunition when the police officers searched his bag.

The State alleges that there are witnesses to testify on the matter.

-Newsday

