Man Assaults Mugabe Over Sadza

By A Correspondent- The love of food landed a Glendale man in prison after he severely assaulted his wife with a shovel and bricks over a plate of Sadza.

Francis Chigaka (23) of Seddies farm, Glendale was remanded in custody on Tuesday by Bindura regional magistrate Amos Mbobo.

Prosecutors allege on November 28 Chigaka arrived home during midnight under the influence of alcohol.

He demanded his plate of sadza from his wife Fungai Mugabe who told him that she had eaten his share.

Chigaka became furious after being denied his share and picked a shovel which he used to assault Mugabe.

He further assaulted his wife with bricks

Mugabe managed to pull an iron bar and struck her hubby once and fled to her sister’s house.

The angry Chigaka followed his wife and further assaulted her.

The matter continues on December 21.

