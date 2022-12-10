Mavaza: Job Sikhala Safe in Hands of Law

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | Zimbabwe is once again under attack from the CCC and its sympathisers. The past week CCC has dispatched its high profile leaders to mislead the world on the Job Sikhala issue and the situation in Zimbabwe.

The statement below shows the level of defamation and damages being done on Zimbabwe’s situation. Zimbabwe needs a break from these evil doers.

“The Bar Human Rights Committee of England and Wales (“BHRC”) expresses grave concern about the deteriorating human rights situation in Zimbabwe. BHRC are particularly concerned by a number of reports of the arrest, detention and intimidation of opposition party activists, lawyers and journalists. Further, there appears to be a clear pattern of systematic and targeted attempts to intimidate lawyers representing those individuals who oppose the ruling party in the country, ZANU-PF. The following recent reports are of particular concern:”

This is what is being flighted all over the Western world. Zimbabwe is being portrayed as a war zone. To my surprise the respected but malicious Lord Oates has portrayed the Zimbabwean situation as worse than Ukraine. This puts Zimbabwe in a bad picture and someone has to tell the truth about Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe is in the moment of grave crisis, when violent and fanatical men are attempting to destroy the unity peace and freedom of Zimbabwe. One aspect of that crisis is the threat which has been made on the lives of many Zimbabweans through continuation of sanctions and further restrictive measures. These are matters of utmost gravity and the government must deal with these matters.

What is being said about freedom of expression and choice in Zimbabwe has happened elsewhere in the world and it was dealt with sternly. Zimbabweans have always been the ones shooting themselves in the foot and demand to run. We have always believed that we are an independent state and we are all patriotic.

Our revulsion to such accusations does not look naive. It is understandable that Zimbabwe has to apply the rule of law and if we do not apply the law we can only doubly shock ourselves. It must be understood that it is the arm of the state which is called the Judiciary, which is seized with and have decided to deny bail. It is not the arm of the state called the government, which is making judicial decisions.

Western governments, agents and press pretend, when it comes to Zimbabwe that they are ignorant of the operation of various arms of the state. They instruct Zimbabwe to ignore the rule of law. They make statements on pending cases but can not do the same in their own backyard.

We are shocked by the allegations of abuse of power because democracy flourishes in Zimbabwe freedom was fought for in Zimbabwe the freedom which is being misrepresented was watered by the blood of our children, our brothers and our sisters and our parents. Because of the sacrifices done by those who have died and those who have survived but lost everything liberty is cherished in Zimbabwe.

We must take a leaf from the legal issues happening in Scotland. The Scottish people are demanding independence from the United Kingdom. This month the highest court in Scotland decided that the Scottish Parliment cannot legislate for Scottish independence. No one is blaming that court decision on Westminister. Everyone understand that it is a judiciary function to make. Why is Zimbabwe goverment treated as if it makes judicial decisions?

Notwithstanding these conditions and mostly because of them it has now been demonstrated to us by a few misguided persons just how fragile a democratic and tolerant society can be, if democracy is not prepared to defend itself and just how vulnerable our democracy is our compassionate people will suffer because of few selfish power hungry people.

Zimbabwe is being attacked by the West on the instigation of the CCC it is being told that if Job Sikhala is not released and if the other criminals are not acquitted Zimbabwe will be made to suffer.

Sanctions hurt the poor. They squeeze the economy of its capacity to support social infrustucture, including for schools, roads, hospitals and transport.

CCC calls for sufforcating sanctions on the economy and then turn around and say Zimbabweans are suffering under Zanu PF rule.

The CCC claims that they are acting like that to draw attention to instances of social injustice. How ironic. Every Zimbabwean should ask this question whose attention are you seeking to attract?

The government of Zimbabwe is well aware of the deep existing social and economic problems. This is is the situation in every country in the world. Every country to the limit of its resources and ability is deeply committed to its solution. But not by urging other countries to make our country suffer.

If any doubt exists about the good faith or ability of our government there are elections to change and elect a new government. There is available in Zimbabwe an effective mechanism to change governments by peaceful means it is that principle of one man one vote that ZANU PF fought for. It has been employed by Zimbabwean voters again and again and the best party has always been re-elected again and again.

Who are the political prisoners in Zimbabwe. People have complained about prisoners. The purpose of those who complained is to exploit the normal human feelings of Zimbabweans and to bend those feelings of sympathy into instruments of their own violent and revolutionary ends.

We must all know that freedoms and personal security are safeguarded by laws and those laws must be respected.

What are the CCC asking the West to demand of Zimbabwe in return of lives of millions of Zimbabweans trapped in illegal sanctions. They are demanding the release of a suspect in forty seven counts of inciting violence, murder, and political violence. Ironically the perpetrators of political violence are the ones crying foul.

For the criminal they want their grievances aired by force in public on the assumption, no doubt,that all right thinking persons would be persuaded that the problems of the world can be solved by lies and insults.

CCC is even demanding more. They are demanding that the Police be disbanded and we be policed by the British police or any Western police. This is all because their criminal friends have been arrested.

They have taken the forty thousand each for their luxury. This money is taken from the coffers of the same treasury they are undermining and sabotaging.

They demand the dropping charges of all criminals who are being charged of arson murder and several crimes all of whom they refer as political prisoners.

Who are these people who are held out as patriots and martyrs? These are convicted murders, arsonists some are facing such crimes.

The world is being asked to believe that these criminals have been unjustly dealt with that they have been detained as a result of their political opinions,and that they deserve to be freed immediately without recourse to due process of law.

The responsibility of deciding whether to release one or other of these criminals is that of the courts of laws. It is a responsibility the courts will discharge according to law. To bow to the pressure of these evil people who demand that Job Sikhala be released would be not only an abdication of responsibility, it would lead to an increase in terrorists activities by these CCC. It will be as well an invitation to terrorism and murder in our peaceful country. We might well find ourselves facing an endless series of demands for the release of criminals from jails across the country. Should government give in to this crude blackmail we would be facing the breakdown of the legal system and its replacement by the laws of fear and jungle. The Zimbabwe’s decision to prevent this from happening is not taken just to defend an important principle, it is taken to protect the lives of citizens from dangers of criminals.

Freedom and personal security are safeguarded by laws those laws must be respected in order to be effective. Only the most twisted form of logic could conclude otherwise.

If a democratic Zimbabwe is to continue to exist we must be able to root out the cancer of an opposition that is bent on destroying the very basis of our freedom.

The Zimbabwean laws must be able to permit the full weight of the law to be brought quickly to bear on all those people advocating for sanctions or practising violence as a means of achieving political ends.

Zimbabwe must deal effectively with the nebulous yet dangerous challenge to society ppperpetrated by the ccc.

