Zim Youngsters Undergo Assessment At Real Betis

Twenty-four local football youngsters at the Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe have left the country for a ten-day assessment in Spain.

The players will train at Real Betis’ training ground in Sevilla where coaches from the club’s top structures will be watching and assessing them.

The boys will also attend the first team’s friendlies, first versus Manchester United on Saturday and then against Inter Milan next week.

The games will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.

The Zimbabwean youngsters will also have a chance to tour the La Liga side’s other facilities and the city.

“All week, we look forward to intense training and assessment for our group,” Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe chairman Gerald Sibanda said.

“I am excited for all the twenty-four players, but I also look forward to see how our U19 outstanding player and top goal scorer Nokutenda Mangezi(17) from Manyame Airbase will do during the week.

“We also have 17-year-old Tashinga Muzadzi, Gift Umbro’s son, from Prince Edward school and a couple more senior players.”

Sibanda added: “This tour will open many doors of opportunity and renewed hope to many youth players around Zimbabwe and many Academies who are working hard to give hope to the youth through football.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

