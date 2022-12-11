“Bedroom Doctorate ” For Auxillia Mnangagwa ?

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has rewarded his own wife with a Doctor of Philosophy degree.

The degree was conferred on Mrs Auxillia Mnangagwa by the Zimbabwe Open University.

First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa has been confered a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) (Honoris Causa) in Development Studies by the Zimbabwe Open University in recognition of her accomplishments in raising the standards of the marginalised and also her great philanthropic works.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Community and Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni received the degree on her behalf.

