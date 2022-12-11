ZimEye
In 2023 next year, the time Zimbabwe holds the general elections, I will be 45 years young. My competitor will be 81 years old. Give us another 5 years, I will be 50 years energetic and my brother will be 86 years tired. #TheTimeHasCome— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) December 11, 2022
