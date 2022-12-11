“Stunner Wapera”

Spread the love

Well let me be honest about Stunner

Ndakatombojambawo mamwe ma tracks avo mukuru ava, what bothers me is the ignorant in this man, he fails to understand that if the economy was okay, arts industry ichifaya he could have made millions nema hit songs ake matatu ,noo maviri, but he sympathizes with the same regime that made him poor, now the only thing he brags about is banging loose women , honestly thats to low for someone who made the whole nation to go crazy around 2011.

Ndiyani asina kutamba Godo, vana stunner ndivo vangadei vari pamberi kukurudzira vanhu ku register kuvhota but anouya pa social media achida kutotaura zvisina basa, manje isu tomuudza chokwadi.

Stunner if you are reading this , you are one of the most failed musicians in Zimbabwe not mentioning Mudiwa Hood.

Cucsman Edutainment

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...