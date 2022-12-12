England Out Of World Cup 2022

France beat England 2-1 after a nail-biting match at the 2022 Qatar World Cup and is set to play Morocco for a place in the final.

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni scored an opening goal in the first half.

Harry Kane equalised the score after the break with a penalty kick. Olivier Giroud then scored a late goal to put France back in control.

Harry Kane missed a second penalty kick, booting the ball well over the bar.

Earlier that day, it was a moment of celebration for fans of Morroco as it became the first African country to reach the World Cup semi-finals by beating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday.

Only three other African countries have made it to the quarter-finals before them.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute.

While 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, one of football’s greatest players, didn’t start for the second straight game but came on as a substitute in the 51st minute- Euro News

