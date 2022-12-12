High Prevalence Of Obstetric Fistula Worrying

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwe has a high prevalence rate of obstetric fistula with about 30 women suffering from the medical complication seeking assistance each day.

Obstetric fistula which is regarded as one of the most serious and tragic injuries that are caused by prolonged, obstructed labour without access to timely, high-quality medical treatment is a hole between the birth canal and bladder and/or rectum.

It leaves women leaking urine, faeces or both without control and as a result, leads to medical complications with infection occurring easily.

Takura Kanonge, a local gynaecologist said Manicaland province had a prevalence rate of about 31.8% followed by Harare Metropolitan province with an estimate of 17, 5%.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of a stakeholders’ dialogue hosted by Amnesty International Zimbabwe in conjunction with Women and Law in Southern Africa.

Speaking to NewsDay, Kanonga said only one out of 50 women with the condition manages to get medical attention due to a failing health system. He said:

Unfortunately estimates are difficult to get in Zimbabwe because we have not done prevalence studies but what I can say is when we go on radio and television, we call out for women with fistula. We tend to have several, about 30 women who are calling in a day for help.

Of all the camps we conducted, we tend to have more women than we can accommodate at the camp. It shows this problem is prevalent.

There are some groups of people in Zimbabwe who do not want to deliver babies at medical institutions.

Most of them are members of apostolic sect churches. Several women and girls have died at church shrines while giving birth.

