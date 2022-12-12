Neymar Speaks On Future

Neymar has revealed that he was unsure about his international future following Brazil’ heartbreaking World Cup quarterfinal defeat to Croatia on penalties.

The 30-year-old featured at his third World Cup at the Qatar tournament.

“Honestly, I do not know. I think talking now is bad because of the heat of the moment. Maybe I’m not thinking straight,” an emotional Neymar told reporters.

“To say that this is the end would be rushing myself, but I don’t guarantee anything either. Let’s see what happens going forward.

“I want to take this time to think about it, think about what I want for myself. I will not close the door to playing with Brazil, nor do I say 100 per cent that I’ll come back.”

Head coach Tite announced his resignation after the Friday’s loss, while 38-year-old Dani Alves retired from international football.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

