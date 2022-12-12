President Chamisa Taunts Clueless Mnangagwa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa says Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is condemning citizens to death through atrocious hospitals.

According to President Chamisa, the country’s hospitals are pathetic.

“THE HOSPITALS ARE SICK. The hospitals are in hospital.

This is so so sad, depressing and heartbreaking..Zimbabwe is not poor. It has poor leadership.

We must fix this! Zimbabwe, it’s time for change #Thistime.”

He added:

“In 2023, just next year, the time Zimbabwe holds the general elections, I will be 45 years young. My competitor will be 81 years old. Give us another 5 years, I will be 50 years energetic and my brother will be 86 years tired. #TheTimeHasCome”

President Chamisa also praised the Atlas Lions of Morocco for defeating Portugal.

“MOROCCO shines and breaks the record…We salute the Atlas Lions of Morocco for making history as the African continent’s flag-bearers, and being the first-ever team to reach the World Cup semi-finals. Bring the championship home!

Football is the new language in Africa.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...