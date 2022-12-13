Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens analyst David Laque says Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa will not take the nation anywhere.
Laque has urged the nation to give CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa a chance to transform the waning economy in 2023.
Below is Laque’s argument:
Adv Chamisa wants to take us where we want to go…
ED wants to take us where we are coming from.
By whatever means, a win for ED & ZanuPF in 2023 will mean that the next 5 years will look exactly like the past five years.
So whats your choice come 2023, #change or #continuity?
2023 is about choosing between change & continuity.
2023 is about choosing between a kakistocracy & a citizens’ transformational govt.
2023 we put a stop to the 43 years of excuses, failure, corruption & chaos.
2023 we usher in a New Great Zimbabwe.
2023 tombozama mukomana
