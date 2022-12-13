Boy Drowns During Birthday Celebrations

Spread the love

BIRTHDAY celebrations ended on a sad note last weekend for a group of friends from First Class Academy after one of them drowned in a private swimming pool in Fairbridge Park.

Parson Kupakwashe Msekiwa (18) of Chikanga Two was last week on Saturday pronounced dead on admission at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital after drowning at a private party they were having with his friends in Fairbridge Park.

The teenager was doing his Form Five studies at First Class Academy.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the death, saying before he died, Msekiwa was vomiting water that had entered into his lungs.

He said the incident happened around 4pm.

“The deceased and his friends were swimming when he dived into the deep-end of the swimming pool. He failed to swim and when his friends noticed it, they pulled him out of the pool. After being rescued from the pool, he started having difficulties in breathing as he lay besides the pool.

“He started vomiting water and was rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital. Msekiwa died upon admission at the hospital,” he said.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka said the matter was reported at Mutare Central Police Station and a post mortem revealed that Msekiwa died due to drowning and that there was no foul play suspected.

“He had no other physical injuries and drowning was stated as the cause of death after thorough investigations,” he said.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka urged private and public pool owners to always have experienced lifeguards at hand when their pools are being utilised by the public to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

“We are urging the public to always have someone experienced at their swimming pools so that they will be readily available to rescue and offer the necessary help to those who will be swimming and might need help,” he said.

In an interview, First Class Academy director, Mr Stephen Mutsongodza, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the school for the loss.

He added that his school assisted the family during the difficult time.

“We offer our condolences to the family of the deceased child. The child and his friends had gone for an outing in Fairbridge Park outside the school arrangement and he drowned in a swimming pool while swimming. On behalf of First Class Academy, we are together with the Msekiwa family in mourning the departed. May you be consoled,” he said.

Msekiwa was laid to rest on Monday.

— Manica Post

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...