Dynamos have appointed a new head coach following the departure of Tonderai Ndiraya.

Ndiraya’s contract was not renewed after spending three years at the Glamour Boys.

He has been replaced by Herbert Maruwa, who left Black Rhinos in July this year.

“Dynamos Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of a new technical team for the 2023 Season,” a statement from the Harare Giants reads.

” The club has with immediate effect appointed Mr Herbert Maruwa as Head Coach of the senior team.

“His assistants will be announced in due course.”

The appointment marks Maruwa’s return to Dynamos. The gaffer previously worked as a juniors team coach at the club.

He later joined the senior team where he was part of Kallisto Pasuwa’s trailblazing backroom staff.

Maruwa has also coached in Swaziland after a short stint at the Eastern Region Division One side Hartley in 2015.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

