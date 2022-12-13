Mandatory Burial Of Two Bodies In One Grave On The Cards

By A Correspondent- Bulawayo City councillors are pushing for the mandatory burial of two bodies in one grave as the country’s second-largest city runs out of burial space.

Alternatively, the councillors are proposing that residents consider cremating their departed relatives.

Zimlive reports that the calls come amid revelations that the city’s two major cemeteries, West Park and Hyde Park, had filled up.

“A single grave should have more than one burial. For effective cremation, private players should be involved,” said Councillor Sikhululekile Moyo, who also noted that the high death rate now being experienced was pushing demand.

Bulawayo’s biggest cemetery, West Park, was closed in 2016 after running out of burial space but was later reopened by the local authority targeting reserved land.

The cemetery was decommissioned for the second time in 2019 as it had run out of burial space.

Speaking on the issue, Councillor Sinikiwe Mutanda further revealed that the city has already approved double burials, just not on mandatory basis.

“On an ordinary grave, double intermation was allowed after a period of 10 years and above,” she said.

