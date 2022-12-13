“Power Shortages To Ease In 2023”: ED

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said authorities will take extraordinary measures to ensure that Zimbabwe does not face severe power shortages in 2023.

His remarks come as the southern African nation is facing a huge power deficit that has seen most parts of the country going for at least 18 hours daily without power.

Writing in his column for The Sunday Mail, the President said Government is intensifying efforts to boost power generation through a raft of measures.

He said:

Extraordinary measures are needed and will be taken in the coming year. With the US$310 million, we now have to refurbish and replace old Generators 1 to 6 at Hwange, coupled with the coming on stream of Generators 7 and 8, early next year, we should see an appreciable improvement in power supply early in the coming year.

We must now plan for our power generation and supply as if Kariba is discounted from our energy supply matrix, so we have at least 2 000 megawatts from non-hydro power sources. That way, we weather-proof our energy sector and with it, our whole Economy. I have already instructed Government to remove all and any entry barriers to new investments in the energy sector.

Mnangagwa said the “rapid growth and expansion in both mining and industry, coupled with new investment projects across sectors, has increased demand for power,” thereby creating “a clear mismatch between power generation and supply on the one hand, and power demand and distribution on the other.”

He also said Kariba’s power generation capacity had drastically fallen from its installed capacity of 1 100 megawatts to a mere 100 megawatts.

The president also said Zimbabwe’s capacity for thermal power had also fallen due to the aged six generators developed soon after Independence.

Government critics say the ruling ZANU PF government failed to adequately invest in the energy sector.

