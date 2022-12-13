Sanctions: US Working Against Zimbabwe’s Rebuilding Program

By A Correspondent| The United States of America has listed four more individuals and two critical firms on the sanctions list confirming that the super power is working against Zimbabwe’s rebuilding program as enunciated by the second republic.

The US published a new list on Monday which removed most ruling party officials who have lost their influence in politics, but roped in Mnangagwa’s son, Emmerson Jnr, Fossil Contracting owner Obey Chimuka, businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s wife Sandra Mpunga, and Nqobile Magwizi, who works for Sakunda Holdings, a company also on the embargo list.

Two companies, Fossil Agro and Fossil Contracting, both owned by Chimuka were added on the list which saw former cabinet ministers Ignatius Chombo and Flora Buka, Chenhamo Chimutengwende, Nicolas Goche, Hebert Murerwa dropped.

According to the US department of Treasury, Emmerson Jnr was victimised for his association with his father, President Mnangagwa, while Chimuka and Magwizi’s links with Tagwirei was the reason why they were sanctioned.

Fossil has been engaged in several developmental projects in the country.

Fossil Contracting is involved in the refurbishment of the Harare-Beitbridge Highway. The company is also involved in the construction of the Second Republic’s signature project, Mbudzi interchange with other firms.

Fossil Agro has been central in the revival of the agricultural sector.

Fossil has also recently bought a controlling stake in Larfage, a move that could have irked the Americans, who target companies involved in developmental projects.

Political analyst Gibson Nyikadzino said this happening ahead of the US-Africa summit of democracy, which is a multilateral grouping, the US continues to disregard the importance of the principle of equality.

“It is trying to frustrate Zimbabwe’s effort of re-engagement by being confrontational through use of coercive diplomatic instruments’” Nyikadzino said.

“It also serves to remind us that our values are a parallel and incompatible to those of the US, where in place of unilaterlaism, Zimbabwe is for multilateralism, in place of stability and equality, the US is adopting the might is right principle.”

Nyikadzino added: “So the move by the US is a proper representation of the double standards of its foreign policy. Peace is not their representation.”

Last month, Tagwirei disclosed that he was sanctioned after he led the success of the command agriculture. Tagwirei was addressing graduands at Solusi University where he was the guest of honour.

“When it was successful in 2017, the US Agriculture department wrote that Zimbabwe was doing one of the best things in command agriculture,” Tagwirei said.

“(But) when they began to think who I was supporting, and that I was supporting the government of the day, they then said he stole US$3 billion and I was placed on sanctions.”

The targeting of Fossil confirms Tagwirei’s claims.

