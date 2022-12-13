UK Woman Gets 2nd Birth Certificate For Minor As Fight With Ex Escalates

By A Correspondent- A United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean woman, accused of denying her ex-husband access to his daughter, has acquired a second birth certificate for the child.

Coleen Nyandoro is reported to have acquired a new birth certificate for her daughter, due to her fallout with her ex-husband, Munyaradzi Mwanjira.

Coleen removed Mwanjira’s name from the new birth certificate for Chelsea, 17.

She was born in the UK and acquired a birth certificate there.

Mwanjira told H-Metro that Coleen has been infringing on Chelsea’s rights as a way of getting back at him.

“We were blessed with a daughter during our stay in the United Kingdom,” said Mwanjira.

“We separated and Coleen got married to another man.

Her reason for acquiring a second birth certificate for our daughter is a direct violation of the girl’s rights.

She omitted my name as if Chelsea has no father and she has been denying me access to her for the past 15 years.

“How she acquired a second birth certificate at the Registry’s Office remains a mystery.”

Coleen could not be reached for comment.

However, Coleen’s mother, Loveness Nyandoro, who is believed to be staying with Chelsea in Harare, said:

“I do not know Chelsea’s father. Whoever is claiming to be Chelsea’s father must pay lobola first so that I know him.

“My husband passed away a bitter man because of this so-called Munyaradzi and he has been a thorn in my flesh,” said Gogo Loveness.

