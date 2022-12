US Drops 17 Mugabe Allies From Sanctions List, Places Mnangagwa’s Top Aides

By- The United States government removed 17 Zanu PF officials from the sanctions list and added four of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s associates and their two companies to the embargo.

Below is the list of former President Robert Mugabe’s lieutenants removed from the US sanctions list. And those added.

Delistings:

BUKA, Flora CHAPFIKA, David CHIHOTA, Phineas CHIMUTENGWENDE; Chenhamo Chakezha Chen; DAMASANE, Abigail GONO, Hellin Mushanyuri GUMBO, Aleck Rugare Ngidi CHINAMASA, Gamuchirai, CHOMBO, Ignatius Morgan MUTIWEKUZIVA, Kenneth Keparadza SIBANDA, Levy GOCHE, Nicholas Tasunungurwa; LANGA, Andrew; MACHAYA, Jaison Max Kokerai; MARUMAHOKO, Rueben, MURERWA, Herbert Muchemwa; MURERWA, Ruth Chipo,

Additions:

MPUNGA, Sandra

MAGWIZI, Nqobile

CHIMUKA, Obey

MNANGAGWA Jr., Emmerson

Entities

Fossil Agro

Fossil Contracting

