You Are Mad: Mzembi Hits Back At Mutsvangwa Blame On Dead Mugabe For Power Crisis

Self-exiled former Tourism Minister, Dr Walter Mzembi , has said it is madness for the ruling ZANU PF to blame the late former President Robert Mugabe for the current power crisis.

He made the remarks after ZANU PF spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa claimed that the power crisis that the southern African country is facing is a product of years of neglect within Zimbabwe in particular. Mutsvangwa said:

The mismanagement, the arm-fisted mismanagement of the last two decades of Mugabe and his G40s obviously has a negative pull.

It is retarding the speed of recovery, but you can’t doubt that recovery is going on.

Mutsvangwa’s remarks attracted Mzembi’s wrath. He responded:

Mugabe ndiye wakakutumai kundotenga maSolar 5KVa Generators eUSD $14 500 iwo achiita USD $3500. Mugabe ndiye wakakutumai kupanana maLoan edzimba USD$500 000 kubva muhomwe yenyika Nyika isina magetsi? HuSpokesperson hwemuBedroom hunonetsa Kwanai Cde! [Is Mugabe the one who told you to buy solar panels 5KVa Generators at US$14 500 when they can be bought at US$3 500? Is he the one giving (Ministers) US$500 000 housing loans from the national purse when there is a power crisis?

(The solar deal is) A ponzi scheme! USD $10 000 profit per installation × 500 000 Civil Servants! Stop this madness, profiteering from a Crisis!

His wife Monica got $500 000 and he also got $500 000 asi Zimbabwe soooo kaaaa.

USD$1million for the Mutsvangwas, 2× 5kva solar Generators, every government freeby they get a double portion moti munhu angasapenga! Uku maComrades he represents varikutatarika nePfumvudza! Nyarara Cde Chris!

Zimbabwe is facing a huge power deficit that has seen ZESA, the local power utility, rolling out a crippling load-shedding schedule that left most parts of the country without power for at least 18 hours daily.

According to a power update by the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), a ZESA subsidiary, Zimbabwe is producing a total of 582MW against a peak demand of 2 200MW.- Source : Pindula News

