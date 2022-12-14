Ingutsheni Hospital Runs Out Of Food

Spread the love

INMATES at Ingutsheni Mental Hospital, a few kilometres outside Bulawayo, are reportedly facing a food crisis as government has failed to honour its obligation to fund the mental health institution.

The hospital’s chief medical officer, Nemache Mawere confirmed yesterday that the food situation at the institution was dire as Treasury has not released the $126 million allocated for the centre’s food supplies.

“I can confirm that our food supply is not enough as we are running out. We held a meeting and we saw that there is great need to improve our food supplies. We submitted a request to the relevant government bodies and we are still waiting for the funds which were promised,” Mawere said.

“I can also confirm that if we don’t get the funds by the end of this week, we are going to run out and it is going to be bad. We are always in touch with relevant government bodies about this issue and we are hoping it is going to be solved as soon as possible. We submitted the request for the funds, due diligence was done and we are waiting for the government to release the funds, hoping that it will not be too late,” he said, adding that donors were welcome.

“We have always accepted donations, our doors are always open to everyone who wishes to make a donation to the institution.”

Recently, the mental hospital recorded an increase in patients suffering from alcohol, drugs and substance abuse.- Southern Eye

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...