RegisterToVoteZW

Mahere Blasts Incompetent Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere has lashed out at Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa, describing the former Defence Minister as a selfish and incompetent leader.

Mahere also blasted the Zanu PF regime for failing to resolve the power crisis.

“ZANU PF has no intention to fix the electricity crisis. Their “solution” is to buy themselves solar packs while the rest of the nation wallows in darkness.

The same bigwigs paid themselves US$500K each.

Selfishness & incompetence are a toxic mix.

We need new leaders,” said Mahere.

CCC youth taskforce spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma on Monday urged young people to register to vote.

“Every struggle has its own heroes and champions. Join @CCCZimbabwe today and be a change champion. Ours is a transformational agenda. Register to vote, vote CCC & enter the New Great Zimbabwe.

Your vote is your power!

Voter Registration is a continuous process. Visit any of the over 70 ZEC registration centres and register to vote today.”

