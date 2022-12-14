Mwonzora Demands More Money From Mnangagwa

By-The Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC is demanding more money from political parties funding from the treasury, saying that the ZWL$2.5 billion is not enough.

MDC-T spokesperson Witness Dube said the funds were inadequate and would not enable political parties to prepare for the upcoming general elections.

Said Dube:

The money allocated for political parties is not enough. Through experience as the MDC, we have had to look for other sources of funding, including burdening our public representatives and councillors to actually put their financial shoulders to carry the party.

Strong political parties will create vibrant democracy, which will create very strong institutions which will then create the affirmation of plurality as a nation.

You do not want the ruling party to be the only strong party because they have access to state funds.

The Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe (FEEZ), which is led by Godfrey Tsenengamu, said that the State should not fund political parties. The party’s spokesperson, Everton Mutsauri, said:

FEEZ registers that the fund should be scrapped altogether. All parties should also be treated equally as they are critical in the consolidation of a democratic society.

In this light, we call for the enactment of a new model which totally scraps or repeals the funding of all parties.

FEEZ maintains that the allocation of funds is in a way, suffocating the budget of the nation.

And there is no justification for the existence of such funding, and worse to notice the negative contribution it gives to the political and economic setup of our nation.

The Political Parties Finance Act provides for State funding of political parties with at least 5% of the total votes cast.

