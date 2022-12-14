Police Block Gutu Tree Planting Event

By- Authorities in Masvingo have blocked a tree planting day activity organised by Masvingo resident Lloyd Mupfudze.

The police invoked the Maintenance of Peace & Order Act and barred the Gutu ward four (4), event scheduled for 15 December 2022.

In a letter addressed to Mupfudze, Chief Superintendent Taurai Joackim Mambure, who is the Regulating Authority for Masvingo East Police District, said the tree-planting-day event cannot go ahead because another political party had already notified them of its intention to hold a political meeting in the same ward. Part of the letter reads:

I Chief Superintendent Taurai Joackim Mambure of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, being the regulating authority for Masvingo East Police District covering an area of jurisdiction extending from Shashe River to the North West, Denhere Communal lands to the North, Dewure River to the East and Manjirenji Dam to the South.

ACKNOWLEDGE receipt of your notification to hold a tree planting day dated 10/12/22 to be done in Gutu North Constituency, Ward 4, at Takaona Homestead on 15 December 2022 from 1000 hours to 1600 hours which you submitted in terms of Section 7 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11.23.

You are being advised that another political party had already made a notification to hold a political meeting on the same date and ward [Ward 4).

NOW, THEREFORE, I as the Regulating Officer do hereby issue this prohibition notice in terms of section 8(9) of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act [Chapter 11.23], prohibiting the holding of tree planting day scheduled for 15/12/22 in Gutu North Constituency Ward 4, from 1000 hours to 1600 hours.

For the avoidance of doubt, it is declared in terms of section 8 (11) of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act [Chapter 11: 23] that any person who knowingly opposes or fails to comply with this prohibition notice shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 14 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or to both such fine and such imprisonment.

The Officer-in-Charge ZRP Gutu is accordingly advised for the necessary monitoring.

