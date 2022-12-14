Three People Die In Fatal Accident Along Hre-Byo Road

Three people died while three others were injured when an Ashok Leyland Truck they were travelling in hit the trailer of a haulage truck which was heading in the opposite direction at the 382km peg along Harare-Bulawayo early Saturday morning.

The vehicle, which was heading towards Bulawayo, had six passengers on board while the haulage truck which was not carrying any passengers was going the opposite direction.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to United Bulawayo Hospital for post-mortem while the injured were taken to Mpilo Hospital.

Police confirmed the incident.

