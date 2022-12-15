Man In Trouble For Bashing Wife

IN a fit of jealousy, a 27-year-old man from Bulawayo assaulted his wife as punishment for being greeted by another man while she was on her way to church.

This was heard when Daniel Ncube from Njube suburb appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Shepherd Mjanja charged with physical abuse as defined in Section 3 (1) (a) as read with Section 4 of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:16.

Ncube pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $30 000 or (60 days in prison).

The court heard that on 25 November 2022 and at around 6pm, Kwazinkosi Nkomazana (20) was on her way to church when she met her husband who was coming from the bar.

When the couple met, Nkomazana was greeted by another man and that didn’t go down well with Ncube.

Nkomazana tried to explain to her husband that there was nothing going on between her and the man but Ncube turned violent and started assaulting her with fists on the head.

She fled and sought refuge at a nearby house.

Ncube followed her and hit her again with fists and open hands several times all over her body.

Upon sensing danger, the owner of the house called members of the Neighborhood Watch Committee who apprehended Ncube and escorted him to ZRP Njube where a charge of physical abuse was filed against him.

