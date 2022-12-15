The Blues Seek To Retain World Cup Title

Theo Hernandez fired France into an early lead before substitute Randal Kolo Muani sealed a 2-0 victory against an excellent Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium, to send Les Blues into the World Cup final.

France remained on course to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the world title and will now meet Lionel Messi and Argentina in the showpiece.

Morocco have been the surprise package of Qatar 2022 and Walid Regragui’s side responded superbly after Hernandez’s fifth-minute opener, pinning back the world champions for significant periods in a display of considerable courage and skill.

But Eintracht Frankfurt striker Kolo Muani proved to be France’s unlikely hero, scoring with his first touch after Kylian Mbappe had a shot blocked 11 minutes from time.- The Sporting News

