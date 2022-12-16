Clueless Mnangagwa Must Be Removed – CCC Youth Leader

Tinashe Sambiri|Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa will be removed from office through the ballot box in 2023.

This was said by CCC youth taskforce spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma.

Chuma slammed Mr Mnangagwa’s administration for banning President Nelson Chamisa’s tree planting event.

“A regime that bans tree planting must be removed! Climate change is a reality.

Massive tree planting helps avert it. But ZANU PF govt wants to ban @CCCZimbabwe tree planting event.

We cannot allow ZANU PF to toy with our future and that of generations. Trees are life,” said Chuma.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba condemned the regime’s desperate measures.

“We intend to travel to Gutu tomorrow where President Nelson Chamisa will launch our national Tree planting program under our Green Zimbabwe Agenda.

Police has banned the event and we are seeking redress.

We have an obligation to make our country better and Green.”

