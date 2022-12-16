President Chamisa Praises Legendary Musician Leonard Zhakata

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa graced the launch of legendary musician Leonard Karikoga Zhakata’s new album Mupendero Wenguva.

Zhakata is the most consistent musician in Zimbabwe. He produced popular tracks like Mugove, Yeukai, Unochemei, Nhamo Dzenyika, Sakunatsa, Rwendo Rwembiri, Chitubu Cherudo, Pane Ziya Pane Dovi( Vagoni Vebasa) Ndinyarewo and Gomba Remarara- among other hits.

On Thursday morning President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

“Last night I attended Zimbabwe’s music legend, Leonard K Zhakata’s album launch ‘Mupendero wenguva’.

There was just excitement in the house when I just showed up at the event unexpected.Zimbabweans are a great &wonderful people.

Ours is a great country &place.

#OneNationOneVision.”

