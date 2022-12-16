Release Wiwa, Arrest Criminals Stealing State Cash, CCC Tells Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens Coalition for Change ( CCC) has challenged Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa to release jailed party official Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala and arrest criminals looting State funds.

Hon Sikhala was arrested on June 14 for denouncing the brutal murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

In a statement on Wednesday CCC said:

“FREE SIKHALA: Hon @JobSikhala1 was unlawfully arrested on 14 June. He has been in detention without trial for 183 days. He’s been denied bail over 10 times even though it’s a constitutional entitlement.

Let’s continue to demand his release. “

CCC youth taskforce spokesperson Sarkozy Chuma said :

“Hon Sikhala is not a criminal, the irony of the whole matter is that real bandits are lavishly feasting on State money out there.”

