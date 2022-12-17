Citizens Victory Certain

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ victory is certain in 2023, Gift Ostallos Siziba has said.

Siziba is the Citizens’ Coalition for Change deputy spokesperson.

In a statement on Friday, the CCC official said:

As we exit 2022, we meet with the Citizens Champions from all the clusters in Zimbabwe to

deliberate on the journey thus far.

Fellow Citizens you movement will be taking decisive and strategic direction in a bid to Win Zimbabwe for Change.

Fasten your seat belt.

Isukile- let’s go!

