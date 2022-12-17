Dzivarasekwa Cop Caught Red Handed Stealing Battery From A Kombi

A Dzivarasekwa cop is assisting police with investigations after he was allegedly caught trying to steal a commutter ominibus’s battery at the police station.

Constable Anyway Siunya (32) was caught red handed by his superiors and he told them that he wanted to swap the battery with his weak battery.

According to police record Siunya was spotted on December 13 by Sergeant Tapiwa Gabriel Makobva removing the terminals of an impounded ominibus.

When interviewed he said he was swapping the battery with his weak battery.

Siunya was arrested under Rrb number 5365103.

