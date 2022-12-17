Prince Harry & Meghan Approach Zim Nurse, Offer Her Job

By- A UK-based Zimbabwean nurse has spoken about how she took care of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie.

Lorren Khumalo, from Zimbabwe, speaks in the couple’s new Netflix show, revealing she got a speeding ticket on the way to Frogmore Cottage after getting the call to work for the couple. The Daily Mail cites her as saying:

When I arrived at Frogmore cottage I see this guy he’s tall, he’s ginger and walking barefoot and I have got these new shoes from Clarks and suddenly whatever I thought or felt the formality just sort of slid and I felt so at ease.

The professional nanny currently works as a neonatal intensive care (NICU) and paediatric nurse at a private maternity hospital the Portland, in Westminster.

The Portland hospital is where royal women have given birth for generations and the palace where both Prince Harry and his son Archie were born.

After Archie’s birth, Meghan’s mother Doria was at Frogmore Cottage for a month and was present when her daughter brought Archie home from the hospital. The Duchess said:

But we were in a position where we didn’t have someone to help us with Archie.

Lorren recalled the day she was asked to work for the couple, saying:

I had this phone call and they were like “Prince Harry and Meghan want to see you, they want to talk to you about being a nanny to Archie.

I said, ‘Hang on I need to sit down’. I remember just driving so fast, I got a ticket actually, yes I did.

Lorren described how the couple were “really hands-on parents” and they would come in to see baby Archie in the morning, and feed him before the nanny would take over from them and take the newborn out for a stroll.

Lorren asked the couple if she could wrap Archie in a cloth, and Meghan enthusiastically agreed. The Duchess said:

She said is it OK if I tie him on my back with a mudcloth? Like we do in Zimbabwe? I said, “Yes let’s do that”.

She didn’t just take care of Archie she took care of us, she definitely took care of me.

The pair spoke about their first royal engagement after the birth of their first child, where they took Archie with them on a tour to South Africa when he was just four months old.

Lorren described the tour as “full on” and said:

It was a lot of pressure, the tour was full on. I thought how are you doing this? And still have a smile on your face, because she did smile.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan – part of the Sussexes’ multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix – were streamed last week, with the final three hour-long episodes streaming from Thursday.

The Sussexes’ six-part show – which forms part of their multimillion-pound deal with Netflix – has become the streaming giant’s most-watched documentary in a premiere week, debuting with 81.55 million hours viewed.

