Bosso, DeMbare Clash In Unity Day Cup

Highlanders and Dynamos are set to clash in the Unity Day Challenge Cup on Thursday.

The match will be played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

The invitational match will be part of the Unity Day celebrations on the 22nd of December.

Sakunda Energy is sponsoring the game, and according to reports, the company has set aside USD180,000 as prize money.

The energy firm is the main sponsor of both teams.

Meanwhile, both Highlanders and Dynamos have already started preparations for the encounter.

Newly-appointed Herbert Maruwa will be in charge of the Glamour Boys, while assistant coach Joel Luphahla will guide Bosso in the absence of Baltermar Brito, who is away on holiday.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams in an invitational tournament, having done so on Independence Day celebrations on 18 April at Emagumeni.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

